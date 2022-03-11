Kim Kardashian under fire for ‘advice’ to women in business

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Kardashian is under fire for her advice to women in business. In a Variety interview with several members of the Kardashian family, Kim said the lack of professional drive in women is cause for concern.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim told Variety. “Get your f—ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Many social media users took issue with Kardashian’s statement, including Twitter user Jessica DeFino, who claims to be a former employee of the Kardashian family. (Her LinkedIn page lists her as Assistant Editor – Khloé Kardashian Official App from May 2015 to July 2016.)

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

DeFino claims while working as an editor on the Kardashian apps, she worked days, nights and weekends, could only purchase groceries from the 99 Cent Store and was absent from work on several occasions due to insufficient funds for gasoline.

She continued her Twitter thread, writing, “I saw firsthand how the most famous women in the world Frankensteined an impossible standard of beauty, pushed the rest of us to “keep up” with them, weaponized that standard of beauty to sell products, and *still* never felt good enough.”

DeFino tweeted that her experiences working under the Kardashian brands prompted her to begin her current project, a newsletter called The Unpublishable, which shows “What the beauty industry won’t tell you, from a reporter on a mission to reform it.”

Several other social media users chimed in to criticize Kardashian online.

That Kim Kardashian quote was strategically outrageous. Definitely was meant to spark outrage lol — Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) March 10, 2022

What baffles me about kim Kardashian’s nobody’s wants to work comments is that we very clearly live in the era of the hustlers mentality, where everyone has 3 jobs, is a social media influencer, and a freelancer of some kind too. All anybody does is work and it’s killing us — elisabeth sherman (@shermanelis) March 10, 2022

The Variety interview also spoke about the Kardashian’s new TV show, The Kardashians, which arrives on Hulu April 14. This comes after the success of the popular TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired from 2006 to 2021.

When asked why her family would continue another show, matriarchal figure Kris Jenner told Variety, “Well, money always matters.”

“I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore,” said Jenner.

Kardashian, 41, has not responded publicly to the backlash from her business advice. She did, however, tell the publication that she was just being “factual.”

“With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b–ch,” she told the magazine.

