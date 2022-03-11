Wheels vs. doors: What side are you on in this heated internet debate?

Send this page to someone via email

The internet is arguing again: are there more wheels or more doors in the world?

This not-so age-old question has sparked serious debate online, with Twitter, Tik Tok and other social media users taking decisive sides.

On March 5, Twitter user Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) posed the question online in the form of a poll.

My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate… And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world? — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) March 5, 2022

His poll garnered more than 223,000 votes — a whopping number — and 53.6 per cent of respondents voted “wheels” while the other 46.4 per cent voted “doors.”

The conversation didn’t end there though, as discourse continued cross-platform with arguments made on both sides.

Social media users even argued about what qualifies as a wheel (are wheels only for cars? Do toy car wheels count?) or a door (does one have to walk through a door for it to count? Do cupboard doors count?).

hmmm every average house say 20 doors every family 18 wheels every bus 8 wheels two doors train 80 wheels 4doors Hospitals, schools, hundreds of doors no wheels. bicyles 2 Wheels no doors my GUESS DOORS — Didier Q Mirabeau II (@MirabeauQ) March 6, 2022

In my household there are 29 doors (including fridge, cupboards, washing machine, tumble dryer and car) Got 4 wheels on my car and the hamster has a wheel, can’t think of any more wheels I’m saying doors — Matt Daubney 🏏 (@MatthewDaubney) March 5, 2022

The internet has historically loved debates like wheels vs. doors.

In 2015, the great dress debate was on people’s minds, with arguments over whether the garment was blue and black or white and gold.

Again, in 2018, the internet was divided over whether this audio recording was saying “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

There is, obviously, no correct answer here. Still, as is the way with the internet, debate will rage on until eventually, no one cares anymore.