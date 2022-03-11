Menu

Economy

Canada adds 337K jobs in February, unemployment drops below pre-pandemic levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 8:44 am
Statistics Canada says the economy added 337,000 jobs in February, more than offsetting the loss of 200,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell below the February 2020 level.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent in February compared with 6.5 per cent in the first month of the year.

That is the lowest it’s been since it was 5.7 per cent in February 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 7.4 per cent last month had it included in calculations people who wanted a job but did not look for one.Statistics Canada also says the proportion of the working age population with a job rose in February to 61.8 per cent, marking the first time that rate returned to its pre-pandemic levels.Overall, the agency says that the labour force in February was 1.9 per cent, or 369,100 jobs, above levels recorded in February 2020.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
