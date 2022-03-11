Menu

Money

Gas prices fall by more than 15 cents in N.B., under 5 cents in N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 7:57 am
Click to play video: 'Maritimers move off oil heating amid volatile market' Maritimers move off oil heating amid volatile market
A Halifax-area heating and refrigeration specialist says he’s been swamped with calls as people look to convert their home heating. He says climbing oil prices are to blame and experts say expect that market to stay volatile. Travis Fortnum reports.

After a week of record-setting prices, the cost of gas in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia has fallen overnight, with a steeper decline in New Brunswick.

As of Friday morning, the maximum price of regular self-serve gas in New Brunswick fell more than 15 cents, to 170.9 cents a litre — down from 186.6, which was just set the previous day.

Read more: Record gas prices and how they could ‘fuel the fire’ for a bicycle boom in Halifax

The maximum price of ultra-low sulfur self-serve diesel is now 178.1 cents, a drop of 36 cents from the day before.

The price of gas has also fallen in Nova Scotia, though to a much lesser degree.

In Halifax, the cost of regular self-serve gas is now 182.1 cents a litre, a decline of just over four cents from the day before.

Read more: Maritimers move off oil heating amid ‘volatile’ market

However, the price of diesel is still 199.7, unchanged since the previous day.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia are the highest in the Cape Breton area, where customers are paying 184 cents a litre for gas and 201.6 cents for diesel.

The price of fuel remains volatile worldwide due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia as a result.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
