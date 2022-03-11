Gas prices fall by more than 15 cents in N.B., under 5 cents in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

After a week of record-setting prices, the cost of gas in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia has fallen overnight, with a steeper decline in New Brunswick.

As of Friday morning, the maximum price of regular self-serve gas in New Brunswick fell more than 15 cents, to 170.9 cents a litre — down from 186.6, which was just set the previous day.

The maximum price of ultra-low sulfur self-serve diesel is now 178.1 cents, a drop of 36 cents from the day before.

The price of gas has also fallen in Nova Scotia, though to a much lesser degree.

In Halifax, the cost of regular self-serve gas is now 182.1 cents a litre, a decline of just over four cents from the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the price of diesel is still 199.7, unchanged since the previous day.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia are the highest in the Cape Breton area, where customers are paying 184 cents a litre for gas and 201.6 cents for diesel.

The price of fuel remains volatile worldwide due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia as a result.