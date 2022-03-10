York Regional Police warn public after string of distraction thefts in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public to be “cautious” engaging strangers in public after charges were laid in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Vaughan.

In a press release issued Thursday, York Regional Police said from fall 2021 into early 2022, officers received in “increase in theft reports occurring at shopping locations in Vaughan.

Police said the majority of the incidents had female victims who were shopping between 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole mainly cell phones and wallets by distracting the victims and then “pickpocketing their valuables.”

Police said after an investigation “several suspects” were identified.

Officers said three people have been arrested and are facing charges.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the release reads. “York Regional Police is urging any additional victims of this type of theft to please come forward.”

LOST YOUR WALLET? @YRP is looking for additional victims of these well-practiced pickpockets, who used distraction techniques to target shoppers in #Vaughan. Watch how they work in this video and contact us if you’ve been targeted. More info: https://t.co/JReALNuMhV pic.twitter.com/eDPNDIgLMp — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 10, 2022

The force said members of the public should “always be alert and be aware of the actions (of) people around you.”

Police said people should keep their valuables in “safe and secure locations that would be difficult for someone else to access without your knowledge.”

Officers said suspicious people or activity should be reported to police.

“Criminals are opportunists,” the release reads. “Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime.”