Crime

York Regional Police warn public after string of distraction thefts in Vaughan

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 9:19 pm
York Regional Police Badge . View image in full screen
York Regional Police Badge . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathalie Madore

Police are warning the public to be “cautious” engaging strangers in public after charges were laid in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Vaughan.

In a press release issued Thursday, York Regional Police said from fall 2021 into early 2022, officers received in “increase in theft reports occurring at shopping locations in Vaughan.

Police said the majority of the incidents had female victims who were shopping between 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole mainly cell phones and wallets by distracting the victims and then “pickpocketing their valuables.”

Police said after an investigation “several suspects” were identified.

Officers said three people have been arrested and are facing charges.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the release reads. “York Regional Police is urging any additional victims of this type of theft to please come forward.”

The force said members of the public should “always be alert and be aware of the actions (of) people around you.”

Police said people should keep their valuables in “safe and secure locations that would be difficult for someone else to access without your knowledge.”

Officers said suspicious people or activity should be reported to police.

“Criminals are opportunists,” the release reads. “Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagYork Regional Police tagVaughan tagYRP tagPickpocket tagVaughan theft tagtheft vaughan tag

