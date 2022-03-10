Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 6:43 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred at Richmond Street West and Augusta Avenue.

Police told Global News the cyclist — a woman in her 60s — was “conscious and breathing” after the incident.

Read more: Family of avid cyclist killed in King, Ont. hit-and-run calls driver a ‘coward’

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics said personnel were at the scene and were assessing the woman.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagTPS tagcyclist struck tagcyclist hit by vehicle tagRichmond Street West tagAugusta Avenue tagvehicle hits cyclist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers