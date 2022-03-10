Police investigating after cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred at Richmond Street West and Augusta Avenue.
Police told Global News the cyclist — a woman in her 60s — was “conscious and breathing” after the incident.
Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics said personnel were at the scene and were assessing the woman.
The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.
More to come…
