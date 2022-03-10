Police investigating after cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred at Richmond Street West and Augusta Avenue.

Police told Global News the cyclist — a woman in her 60s — was “conscious and breathing” after the incident.

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

Richmond St W + Augusta Ave

– cyclist struck by vehicle

– cyclist is in her 60's

– cyclist injuries unknown

– driver remained on scene

– @TorontoMedics attending#GO453819

^ep2 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 10, 2022

Toronto paramedics said personnel were at the scene and were assessing the woman.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

More to come…