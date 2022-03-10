COVID-19: N.B. reports 3 deaths days ahead of lifting all restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, just days before the province is set to lift all restrictions.

The number of active hospitalization is back above 100 again, with three new patients admitted in the past day. Of those, 18 are receiving intensive care and six are on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy for COVID-19-designated care remains at 90 per cent, while ICU capacity increased to 72 per cent.

According to the provincial dashboard, 176 Vitalité employees and 352 Horizon employees are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Public health also reported 455 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 492 rapid test positives, which are self-reported.

As of Thursday, the province estimates there are 3,963 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign saw another 468 New Brunswickers get booster doses. That means 50.5 per cent of the eligible population has received a booster shot. Around 87.3 per cent of eligible residents have received two or more doses of the vaccine, and 92.9 per cent received at least one dose.

Next Monday, New Brunswick will be lifting all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the vaccination uptake in the province, the ongoing management of our hospitals, and the commitment of New Brunswickers over the past two years, we are able to remove mandatory restrictions,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting deputy chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“The virus has not left the province but as we move forward, I am confident that we can take the lessons we have learned throughout this pandemic and manage our personal risks and protect ourselves and those around us.”

This next phase, which the province calls “living with COVID-19,” means residents will no longer be required to wear face masks in public spaces. It also means there will be no gathering limits and businesses can operate at full capacity without physical distancing.

However, the province notes that facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their own policies on public health practices.

“These practices include getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining ventilation systems,” read the release.

“Masking will continue for those working or visiting facilities where patients or residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.”

In addition, isolation will no longer be required in New Brunswick, but residents are encouraged to stay home when sick.

People with symptoms are still encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 through a PCR or rapid test.

Beginning on Monday, the province will also move to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data. This means Friday will be the last daily update in New Brunswick.

More details on changes under the new phase are available on the provincial website.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article contained an incorrect number of COVID-19 deaths due to an error on the provincial dashboard. Global News regrets the error.