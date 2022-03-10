British PM Johnson worries Russia may deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he feared Russia would deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“The stuff that you’re hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their playbook,” Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans, and so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of … fake story, ready to go.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine entered a third week with none of its stated objectives reached, despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees and thousands cowering in besieged cities under relentless bombardment.

Story continues below advertisement

British foreign minister Liz Truss told CNN earlier in the day it would be a grave mistake for Russian President Vladimir Putin to use chemical weapons.

“We are very concerned about the potential use of chemical weapons,” Truss said.

“We have seen Russia use these weapons before in fields of conflict, but that would be a grave mistake on the part of Russia, adding to the grave mistakes already being made by Putin.”

2:01 Russia-Ukraine conflict: U.S. VP Harris says there should be investigation into Russia’s conduct Russia-Ukraine conflict: U.S. VP Harris says there should be investigation into Russia’s conduct

The comments come a day after the United States denied renewed Russian accusations that Washington was operating biowarfare labs in Ukraine. It called the claims “laughable” and suggested Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon.

Earlier on Thursday, Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey was asked whether the use of chemical weapons might cross a ‘red line’ that led to cause NATO members becoming involved in the conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think it is helpful to get into any firm commitment right now about where that red line sits, but I think President Putin needs to be very clear that when other countries have used chemical weapons it has caused an international response,” he told BBC radio.

“I think he (Putin) should reflect very urgently on what has happened to other countries where they have used this.”