Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton grandparents scammed out of $25K in recent fraud

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 1:57 pm
The Edmonton Police Service says a scam targeting grandparents has defrauded seniors of more than $25,000 this week alone. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service says a scam targeting grandparents has defrauded seniors of more than $25,000 this week alone. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Edmonton Police Service says a scam targeting grandparents has defrauded seniors of more than $25,000 this week.

The EPS received four reports of the scam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police say in all of the cases, a suspect contacts the senior either in person or over the phone and says their grandchild has been arrested or in an accident and is in need of money.

Read more: How a 93-year-old B.C. senior lost $8,900 after falling victim to ‘grandson scam’

The scammer then takes a credit card number over the phone. In one case, police say the suspect attended an elderly person’s home and took the cash in person.

In all four cases, police say the scammer falsely identified themselves as a police officer or lawyer, or as a grandchild.

Story continues below advertisement

The scams have defrauded the seniors of more than $25,000 this week alone, police said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Scams that prey on seniors' Scams that prey on seniors
Scams that prey on seniors – Sep 12, 2021

Police are warning the public that scammers will prey on people’s emotions, and urge people to question anyone who demands money or personal information.

“If someone is claiming that your family member is in trouble, confirm with your family before you provide personal or financial information,” EPS Staff Sgt. Tom Paton said.

“If the person claims to be from a police service, you can call the service directly to confirm the situation. Police will never contact you and demand money.”

Read more: Grandparent scammed out of $12,000 by fraudster purporting to be grandson

In the case where the suspect picked up the money in person, police said the woman was described as five-foot-three in height with a slender build. She had dark brown or black hair and her head was covered at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has fallen victim to this grandparent scam is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton fraud tagGrandparent scam tagEdmonton scam tagEdmonto police service tagEdmonton grandparent scam tagGrandparent scam Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers