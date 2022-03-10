Menu

Crime

SIU investigates several incidents involving Kingston police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 1:19 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU is investigating several incidents involving Kingston Police officers. Global News

The province’s police watchdog is investigating four incidents involving Kingston police.

The special investigations unit says the first goes back to the night of Jan. 14 when police tried to pull over an erratic driver near Queen and Barrie streets.

The suspect vehicle fled and the officer pursued it but lost sight of it.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle in the Concession and Nelson street area causing serious injury to the 19-year-old man behind the wheel.

The second incident involves a 38-year-old man suffering a drug overdose while in police custody.

The man had been arrested as part of a drug warrant and fell into medical distress while in a cell.

He was taken to hospital and has since recovered.

The SIU is also investigating two sexual assault allegations against Kingston officers, one from Feb. 7 and another from one week ago.

 

