Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey Police Service officer recovering after being stabbed during arrest

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Service reaches first contract with officers making them among the highest paid in country' Surrey Police Service reaches first contract with officers making them among the highest paid in country
WATCH: Officers with the new Surrey Police Service have their first contract and it makes them among the highest paid in the country.

An officer with the Surrey Police Service in B.C., is now recovering at home after being stabbed during an incident Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said their officers, Surrey Police Service officers and Car 67 (Mental Health Intervention Unit) responded to a disturbance inside a home in the 12300-block of 99A Avenue at 6:09 p.m.

Read more: Surrey Police Service inks 1st contract, making officers among the highest paid in Canada

“During the course of an arrest, a Surrey Police Service Officer suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds,” RCMP said in a release.

The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'First Surrey municipal police officers on the job' First Surrey municipal police officers on the job
First Surrey municipal police officers on the job – Nov 30, 2021

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act. She is currently in hospital and also had an outstanding arrest warrant for mischief from an unrelated matter, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regardless of the uniform worn, my priority as the Officer In Charge of Surrey is the safety and wellbeing of all officers serving this city,” Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a release. “I have reached out to Chief Lipinski to express my concern and support for the injured officer and everyone else at Surrey Police Service who are feeling the impacts of this traumatic event.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey crime tagSPS officer stabbed tagSurrey officer stabbed tagSurrey officer stabbed arrest tagSurrey officer stabbed thursday tagSurrey police officer stabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers