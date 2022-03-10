Surrey Police Service officer recovering after being stabbed during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

An officer with the Surrey Police Service in B.C., is now recovering at home after being stabbed during an incident Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said their officers, Surrey Police Service officers and Car 67 (Mental Health Intervention Unit) responded to a disturbance inside a home in the 12300-block of 99A Avenue at 6:09 p.m.

“During the course of an arrest, a Surrey Police Service Officer suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds,” RCMP said in a release.

The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released, police confirmed Thursday morning.

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act. She is currently in hospital and also had an outstanding arrest warrant for mischief from an unrelated matter, police added.

“Regardless of the uniform worn, my priority as the Officer In Charge of Surrey is the safety and wellbeing of all officers serving this city,” Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a release. “I have reached out to Chief Lipinski to express my concern and support for the injured officer and everyone else at Surrey Police Service who are feeling the impacts of this traumatic event.”