Canada

Puppy missing after morning house fire in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 12:48 pm
Smoke and flames were coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on Avenue I North when Saskatoon firefighters arrived. View image in full screen
Smoke and flames were coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on Avenue I North when Saskatoon firefighters arrived. Phillip Bollman / Global News

A puppy is missing after a fire at a Saskatoon home Thursday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Firefighters arrived in the 400 block of Avenue I North just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the one and a half storey home.

Read more: Saskatoon fire department respond to 2 weekend fires

Four people inside the home had evacuated and were sheltering in a vehicle.

SFD officials said people in adjacent homes were evacuated roughly 30 minutes later due to heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Visible flames were put out by 5:45 a.m., however crews came across a hidden fire in the back of the home at 6:07 a.m.

The fire was brought under control just over 20 minutes later.

Read more: Careless use of a flammable device cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

A search of the home by firefighters failed to find the occupant’s four-month-old Sheppard puppy. SFD said the puppy’s whereabouts remain unknown.

An inspector determined the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking material in a basement bedroom. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Click to play video: 'Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire' Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire
Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire – Jan 4, 2022
