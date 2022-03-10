Menu

Crime

OPP seek ‘person of interest’ in Napanee, Ont. assault investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 12:02 pm
A man OPP in Napanee are looking for after a downtown assault left a man with serious injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County are asking for the public’s help in an assault investigation.

Police say a man was assaulted by an unknown person on Dundas Street in Napanee on Feb. 17 after the man left a downtown restaurant at John and Dundas streets.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the assault happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. that day.

The person of interest is described as average height with a medium to slim build.

Police add he has long brown hair that is short on the sides and back.

Police say he was wearing a black mask, a sweatshirt with the words “Sex Records,” light pants with sandals and socks. He was also wearing a black and white hat.

The man was also driving a newer-model Honda Civic.

