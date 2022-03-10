OPP seek ‘person of interest’ in Napanee, Ont. assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County are asking for the public’s help in an assault investigation.

Police say a man was assaulted by an unknown person on Dundas Street in Napanee on Feb. 17 after the man left a downtown restaurant at John and Dundas streets.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the assault happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. that day.

The person of interest is described as average height with a medium to slim build.

Police add he has long brown hair that is short on the sides and back.

Police say he was wearing a black mask, a sweatshirt with the words “Sex Records,” light pants with sandals and socks. He was also wearing a black and white hat.

The man was also driving a newer-model Honda Civic.