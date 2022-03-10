Quebec eases isolation measures for people in contact with COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is changing the isolation rules for those who come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case as the province continues to loosen restrictions.

Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of public health, said Thursday that within the “new context,” they are comfortable with easing more measures.

Anyone who is in close contact with a person who has COVID-19 no longer has to isolate at home for five days — but only if they are not sick or do not test positive for the virus.

“They still have to watch for symptoms and have to wear a mask for 10 days and remain prudent, especially with those at risk,” Boileau said.

They should also avoid places where they have to remove their mask, such as restaurants.

“They do not need to stay at home,” Boileau said.

Boileau said if a person who has been in contact with a confirmed case does develop symptoms, then they must self-isolate.

The modified rules for isolating will come into effect on Saturday, March 12, when the province’s vaccine passport system will be phased out.

The situation is improving in Quebec but vigilance is still needed, Boileau said. He said hospitalizations are continuing to drop after they soared during the Omicron-fuelled surge.

“Better days are coming,” he said.

The decision to ease more health rules comes one day after the new projections from the government’s health reach institute. They showed hospitalizations are expected to plateau after weeks of steady declines.

—with files from The Canadian Press