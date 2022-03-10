Calgary’s backyard hen program gets set to hatch

Send this page to someone via email

Chickens could soon be coming to a backyard near you.

Starting on Mar. 21, Calgarians can apply for an urban livestock licence.

The City of Calgary will be holding a lottery system to select applicants in the program’s first year if more than 100 people apply.

The city’s Jennifer Lawlor said there’s a lot of enthusiasm for backyard chickens.

“We know that it has happened successfully in other municipalities,” Lawlor said.

“People are successfully able to keep hens in their backyard without disturbing their neighbours, so we didn’t see any reason not to pursue with the program. … We know we can do so safely and we know people are wanting to do it.”

The licence will allow for up to four hens at a time.

Applications close Apr. 18.

