Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s backyard hen program gets set to hatch

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 10:02 am
Rick Thorpe feeds his backyard chickens. June 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Rick Thorpe feeds his backyard chickens. June 1, 2018. Dan Spector / Global News

Chickens could soon be coming to a backyard near you.

Starting on Mar. 21, Calgarians can apply for an urban livestock licence.

The City of Calgary will be holding a lottery system to select applicants in the program’s first year if more than 100 people apply.

Read more: What you need to know about backyard chickens

The city’s Jennifer Lawlor said there’s a lot of enthusiasm for backyard chickens.

“We know that it has happened successfully in other municipalities,” Lawlor said.

Trending Stories

“People are successfully able to keep hens in their backyard without disturbing their neighbours, so we didn’t see any reason not to pursue with the program. … We know we can do so safely and we know people are wanting to do it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The licence will allow for up to four hens at a time.

Applications close Apr. 18.

Click to play video: 'Get the family cooking with these slow cooker classics' Get the family cooking with these slow cooker classics
Get the family cooking with these slow cooker classics
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagChickens tagurban chickens tagBackyard Hens tagCalgary backyard hens tagchicken lottery tagurban livestock licence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers