Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing Kitchener man

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man who was last seen in the Pioneer Park area several weeks ago.

According to police, Ebube Cyril Okafor-Oguerina was last seen on Feb. 17 near Old Carriage Drive.

They say he is around five feet 11 inches tall, with a large build.

MISSING \ Help us locate Ebube Okafor-Oguerina, 20.

He was last seen in the Old Carriage Drive area in Kitchener on February 17, 2022. He is approximately 5'11", 200 lbs.

More: https://t.co/SwXphDe9bS.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or @CrimeStoppers. pic.twitter.com/aKFCgw7YrV — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a large dark coat that went past his waist and dark-coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone who has spoken with Okafor-Oguerina or has information about his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.