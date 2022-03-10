Menu

Crime

Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing Kitchener man

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 10:03 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man who was last seen in the Pioneer Park area several weeks ago.

According to police, Ebube Cyril Okafor-Oguerina was last seen on Feb. 17 near Old Carriage Drive.

They say he is around five feet 11 inches tall, with a large build.

He was last seen wearing a large dark coat that went past his waist and dark-coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone who has spoken with Okafor-Oguerina or has information about his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

