Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing Kitchener man

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man who was last seen in the Pioneer Park area several weeks ago.
According to police, Ebube Cyril Okafor-Oguerina was last seen on Feb. 17 near Old Carriage Drive.
They say he is around five feet 11 inches tall, with a large build.
He was last seen wearing a large dark coat that went past his waist and dark-coloured pants.
Police are asking anyone who has spoken with Okafor-Oguerina or has information about his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
