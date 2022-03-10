Menu

Canada

Trudeau to visit Ukrainian refugee shelter in Poland, meet with Kamala Harris

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 6:29 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau praises Ukrainians, Zelenskyy for defending democratic values amid Russian invasion' Trudeau praises Ukrainians, Zelenskyy for defending democratic values amid Russian invasion
WATCH: Trudeau praises Ukrainians, Zelenskyy for defending democratic values amid Russian invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Poland, where most of an estimated two million Ukrainians have fled the Russian war on their country.

Trudeau is planning to visit a temporary shelter for refugees as part of his day in Warsaw, Poland.

He is also to meet with the country’s prime minister and president as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Trudeau is also expected to meet with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in Poland this evening to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Trending Stories

It’s Trudeau’s final stop on his four-country tour of Europe this week to speak with allies about how to ramp up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Read more: Russia’s war in Ukraine enters 3rd week as peace talks fail yet again

He met Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their talks focused on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a desire to end the war without further escalation.

Trudeau also announced Wednesday that Canada would send another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
