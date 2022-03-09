Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Eight officers assaulted by inmate at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre: BC Corrections

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 10:58 pm
The Surrey Pretrial Services Centre. View image in full screen
The Surrey Pretrial Services Centre. Ministry of Attorney General

Eight correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate while on shift at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if any of the officers were injured, but the Ministry of Public Safety said all affected staff were attended to by health-care workers and offered support services by the Critical Incident Response Team.

The incident was reported to the RCMP for investigation, and BC Corrections is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.

Read more: Inmate who fled Surrey Pretrial Centre back in custody

BC Corrections said management will be working with the union to develop an impact statement.

It added that it has implemented several measures to reduce risks to staff, including notifying staff members of possibly violent individuals through a database alert system, minimizing staff proximity to individuals known to be violent and enhanced training to support those with complex needs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) said it was working to support the members directly involved, and was pushing for improvements to overall health and safety measures.

Read more: Former inmate denied kosher meals at Okanagan jail loses human rights complaint

“We will review the forthcoming WorkSafeBC investigation to determine what additional measures may be put in place to help prevent similar incidences in the future,” said the union in a statement.

In addition to this incident, the Union says it has seen officers punched, hit, and threatened and assaults on officers often results in medical leaves, early resignations and challenges recruiting new staff.

Click to play video: 'Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail' Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail
Report calls for sweeping changes to the separate confinement of youth in jail – Jun 16, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBC crime taginmate assault tagsurrey pretrial services centre tagcorrectional services officers assaulted surrey taginmate assault surrey tagprison guard assault surrey tagsurrey inmate assaults officers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers