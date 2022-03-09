Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing order

By Erika Ibrahim The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2022 9:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy’s cryptocurrency trail' Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy’s cryptocurrency trail
WATCH: Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy's cryptocurrency trail – Feb 23, 2022

Lawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.

Monique Jilesen, a lawyer representing the proposed class and who obtained an injunction that froze convoy funds, said the order is meant to secure funds so the legal issue of how they should be used can be dealt with in court.

Parties in the case have agreed to move some donated funds and cryptocurrency into escrow, which could be redistributed to affected Ottawa residents and business owners should the class action succeed.

Jacob Wells, co-founder of American crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, told an Ontario Superior Court judge that the platform’s terms of service give it discretion to return funds to donors.

Read more: ‘Freedom convoy’ forums find new focus: disinformation about Russia-Ukraine war

Story continues below advertisement

Police cleared the convoy protest last month. Wells saidthere is now no way for the funds to be distributed for their stated purposes and the site is refunding amounts to donors in order to “protect our givers’ intentions.”

Jilesen said this may mean that GiveSendGo is in breach of the freezing order.

However, Justice Calum MacLeod said the order was meant to target funds that were clearly in possession of the defendants, and was not intended to apply to undistributed funds on fundraising platforms.

The appearance is part of an extended freezing order on all donated funds to the so-called freedom convoy, as the proposed class-action civil suit against the convoy continues.

Trending Stories

The suit seeks damages related to the three-week protest outside Parliament Hill that snarled traffic, shuttered businesses and plagued residents with near-constant honking.

The “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaigns on GiveSendGo said money raised would go to truckers who travelled to and arrived in Ottawa, paying for fuel, food and shelter.

Melissa Adams, a lawyer from the Attorney General of Ontario’s office, echoed Jilesen’s arguments on Wednesday, adding that GiveSendGo is also subject to a restraint order made in February.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau’s trucker convoy response gets failing grade, but even fewer support protesters: Ipsos poll' Trudeau’s trucker convoy response gets failing grade, but even fewer support protesters: Ipsos poll
Trudeau’s trucker convoy response gets failing grade, but even fewer support protesters: Ipsos poll – Feb 24, 2022

On Feb. 10, the Ontario government successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through the online fundraising platform and prohibit anyone from distributing donations.

Story continues below advertisement

MacLeod said the issue of whether the site is in breach of Ontario’s restraint order is not within his purview.

Meanwhile, the Conservative critic for ethics and accountable government said he asked the privacy commissioner to investigate the hacking of the crowdfunding platform.

Read more: Where’s ‘freedom’ from here? Canada’s convoy protests are over, but the anger remains

Tory MP James Bezan said the data of tens of thousands of Canadians being illegally obtained and circulated without their consent is a “blatant breach of privacy.”

He added that it led to doxxing campaigns, identification of personal and business addresses and targeted harassment.

While those who were charged for any “illicit activities” should be held to account, it is also “important that the privacy rights of all Canadians are respected,” Bezan said in a statement.

In February, GiveSendGo was reportedly hacked and data on donors was provided to transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, which made the data available to newsrooms and researchers.

The privacy commissioner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Freedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagOttawa protests tagAnti-Mandate Protests tagGive Send Go taggive send go money tagottawa protest money tagprotesters ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers