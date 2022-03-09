Calgary police looking for tips following 3-week, 9-store robbery spree

Send this page to someone via email

Following a three-week string of robberies, Calgary police are asking for help identifying a suspect and his accomplices.

Targeting nine different convenience stores and pizza restaurants in all four quadrants of the city, the individuals entered the businesses and demanded goods while brandishing weapons, terrorizing staff and customers.

Police said the trio targeted the following locations between Feb. 14 and March 5:

Feb. 14, 9:58 p.m. – Little Caesars Pizza, located at 1705C 17 Ave. S.W.

Feb. 18, 8:32 p.m. – Little Caesars Pizza, located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. N.W.

Feb. 22, 2:02 a.m. – 7-Eleven, located at 2903 Centre St. N.W.

Feb. 22, 3:40 a.m. – 7-Eleven, located at 1907 8 Ave. N.E.

Feb. 23, 10:37 p.m. – Circle K, located at 8286 Centre St. N.E.

Feb. 24, 12:36 a.m. – Circle K, located at 838 68 St. N.E.

Feb. 26, 3:33 a.m. – Esso, located at 35 Edenwold Dr. N.W.

March 1, 7:30 p.m. – Husky, located at 5316 Macleod Tr. S.W.

March 5, 7:39 p.m. – Circle K, located at 4242 7 St. S.E.

Of the three suspects, one is described as a man about five-foot-10 with a medium to heavy build and short dark hair. The second man is described as about six-feet tall with a slim build. A female suspect is described as being about five-foot-five in height with a slim build and dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.