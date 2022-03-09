Montreal crime prevention: Racialized, English-speaking community groups say they’re being left out

Send this page to someone via email

Several community organizations for racialized English-speaking communities are accusing provincial and municipal governments of leaving them out of funding and activities geared towards crime prevention.

“Lack of funding for seniors and youth on issues that affect their health safety and well-being puts them at risk of being sidelined,” said Shaheen Ashraf of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women.

One example they point to is a provincial programme to fund organizations to help prevent crime.

According to the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), between 2020 and 2022, just 32 per cent of the funds went to groups in areas of the city with a high concentration of English-speaking racialized communities.

“We’re not treated with respect,” Auvril Edwards, who works with the LaSalle Multicultural Resource Center, said during a press conference. “It’s unbelievable. We’ve tried so hard.”

Another example they point to is the three-day forum on youth violence hosted by the city and the Montreal police department. The first part was held Feb. 24.

Several groups Global News spoke with say they weren’t invited to take part.

“We were not contacted for participation in this forum, so we can give our perspective from the English Black Caribbean perspective,” Jamaica Association of Montreal president Mark Henry told Global News.

CRARR head Fo Niemi said of the exclusion from the forum that it’s “as if half of the city is being written off, left out of an important city-wide initiative.”

He added that if things don’t change it’ll simply mean some people will continue to be left behind and left out.

“There’s something awfully wrong at central city when it comes to the definition of who should be included and why they should be included,” he said.

The organizations insist they want to see more equity in how funds are allocated and which organizations are included.

In a statement, the Montreal police department said “the people invited to take part in the discussions on February 24 as part of the forum come from the local consultation tables, which bring together a diverse range of organizations.”

“The choice of participants was made according to the neighborhoods most affected by the problem of armed violence,” it said. “The 2nd day of work, on March 31, brings together representatives of strategic partners from the institutional environment. This event will be webcast and accessible to all.”

According to the department, a March 17 part of the forum — a youth seminar — is an initiative of the diversity and social inclusion department of the City of Montreal.

The City of Montreal wasn’t available for comment before deadline on Wednesday.

Quebec’s Anti-Racism Ministry did not respond to Global’s interview request.