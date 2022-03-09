Alberta students mark ‘blue and yellow day’ in support of Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

It has been two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, blue and yellow flags, ribbons and lights have adorned landmarks, homes and lapels across the globe.

But on March 9, the colours that paint Ukraine’s flag are also being worn by many Alberta students.

Miroslava Scott is one of them.

The Grade 4 student held her hand to her heart as the Ukranian national anthem played over the morning announcements at St. Sylvester School in Calgary’s northwest Wednesday morning.

“My mom came from Ukraine and her parents and cousins are there,” Scott said. “I am of course worried for their safety but I know they have safe places to go.”

March 9 is routinely celebrated in Ukrainian culture, with students and concerts honouring the birthday of the country’s national poet.

“Taras Shevchenko wrote about the Ukrainian land and about democracy and about how hard the times were,” Scott said.

While the celebrations are muted this year, the show of pride and support at St. Sylvester school is evident, with the colours blue and yellow worn proudly by almost every student. Activities are also being held inside the classrooms to promote awareness.

“This is a global situation and as educators it’s our job and it’s important for us to develop activities that build awareness but also promote social justice,” said Denis Fortier, the principal at St. Sylvester.

“We have children that have grandparents. We have children that have relatives. We have the sons and daughters of people that live in Ukraine.

“And we have people that are desperately trying to communicate with their loved ones that are in Ukraine to make sure they’re OK.”

While “blue and yellow day” isn’t officially sanctioned by the province, many Alberta schools are taking part in the grassroots initiative, driven by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Calgary branch.

“With the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia — which is unfolding so rapidly and so violently — there is no question that our entire community is hurting very much and the entire world is watching this invasion and the war unfolding,” said Inna Platonova, the group’s president.

“It is agonizing. So, there is no question this has an impact on our children.”

