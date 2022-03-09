Indigenous communities ink Coastal GasLink option deals with TC Energy

Send this page to someone via email

TC Energy Corp. says it has signed option agreements to sell a 10 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership to Indigenous communities across the project corridor.

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed in the news release sent out Wednesday morning.

The CGL First Nations Limited Partnership and the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership have been established and together represent 16 communities which have confirmed their support for the option agreements.

“The finalization of the option agreement represents a historic milestone in our desire to participate as equity owners in Coastal GasLink,” said Chief Corrina Leween, Cheslatta Carrier Nation which is a member of the CGL First Nations limited partnership management committee

“For many of us, this marks the first time that our Nations have been included as owners in a major natural resource project that is crossing our territories.

"This deal is important because it demonstrates the value First Nations can bring as true partners in major projects."

The deals come after Indigenous groups expressed an interest in becoming owners in Coastal GasLink together with Alberta Investment Management Corp., KKR and TC Energy.

The equity options are exercisable once the pipeline begins commercial service, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consents.

Coastal GasLink will carry natural gas across 670 kilometres from the Groundbirch area west of Dawson Creek, B.C., to a liquefied natural gas export facility being constructed by LNG Canada and its partners near Kitimat, B.C.

