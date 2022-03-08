SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. hospitalizations continue downward trend Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 8:51 pm
COVID vaccination centre Vancouver View image in full screen
A man enters a COVID-19 vaccination center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 28, 2022. Credit Image: © Liang Sen/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The number of people in B.C. hospitals dealing with COVID-19 continued its downward spiral on Tuesday, dropping by 30 patients.

That brings the total to 419 patients in hospitals with the virus according to numbers released by B.C. Health Department.

As for the people in intensive care units, that number remains unchanged in the last day, leaving 63 people in ICUs across the province.

There are no new outbreaks in health-care facilities.

Read more: COVID-19: Almost 3,000 deaths recorded in B.C. as worldwide death toll hits 6M

Sadly, one more death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 2,915 since the start of the pandemic. The death was in the Fraser Health area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There have also been 254 new cases of the virus reported since Monday, although the province notes that the total number of new positive cases has only increased by 200 since Monday. Most of the new cases are in the Interior Health zone.

Case numbers, however, remain an unreliable indication of the pandemic’s status in B.C. due to the province’s limited capacity to test for the virus in the general public.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts' COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts
COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagBc Covid Numbers tagBC COVID numbers today tagCOVID numbers today tagbc covid deaths tagCovid Bc Latest tagBC hospitalizations tagBC COVID numbers Tuesday tagBC COVID Tuesday tagBC COVID info latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers