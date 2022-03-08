COVID-19: B.C. hospitalizations continue downward trend Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in B.C. hospitals dealing with COVID-19 continued its downward spiral on Tuesday, dropping by 30 patients.

That brings the total to 419 patients in hospitals with the virus according to numbers released by B.C. Health Department.

As for the people in intensive care units, that number remains unchanged in the last day, leaving 63 people in ICUs across the province.

There are no new outbreaks in health-care facilities.

Sadly, one more death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 2,915 since the start of the pandemic. The death was in the Fraser Health area.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been 254 new cases of the virus reported since Monday, although the province notes that the total number of new positive cases has only increased by 200 since Monday. Most of the new cases are in the Interior Health zone.

Case numbers, however, remain an unreliable indication of the pandemic’s status in B.C. due to the province’s limited capacity to test for the virus in the general public.

2:12 COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts