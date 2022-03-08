London-based Info-Tech marks 1,000-strong workforce with plans to hire 200 more

Send this page to someone via email

A local technology and advisory firm hit a major milestone this month, announcing its global employee base now exceeds 1,000 people, a number that is expected to grow.

Info-Tech Research Group says its workforce grew by some 43 per cent in 2021, with staff working out of its Ridout Street offices in London, as well as offices in Toronto, Sydney and Las Vegas.

In a statement, the firm says it plans to bring on even more staff to service some 30,000 clients, with 194 positions currently open, most of them based out of London, though officials note there are remote opportunities.

Info-Tech was founded in 1997 by Joel McLean and is now in its 25th year of operation.

The company describes itself as a information technology research and advisory company, producing research data “to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions.”