Free period products to be available in Edmonton Catholic schools

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Catholic schools Grade 4 and up will soon have free period products in all washrooms.

The Edmonton Catholic School Division made the announcement on Tuesday, International Women’s Day.

“No student should have to skip class or feel embarrassed because they cannot access period products,” said board chair Sandra Palazzo.

Read more: Edmonton will provide free menstrual products in city buildings by June 16

While period products are currently available in the main office of all ECSD schools, this new initiative will see dispensers and disposal receptacles in all washrooms.

Last year, the advanced seminar class at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School conducted a school-wide, student-led research project on a variety of students’ needs and concerns. One finding showed free, accessible period products was an issue for students.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the survey, 94 per cent of female respondents, as well as the majority of male respondents, felt the school should offer period products as well as disposal options in all washrooms, as well as a concern from students around the cost of purchasing period products.

“Having to hide pads or tampons in their sleeves, asking a teacher for help, or worrying about missing class because of the lack of products at their disposal is one stress factor that could be alleviated by making products readily available to all those in need,” explained Kennedy Devlin, an AP student at St. Francis Xavier.

A pilot program saw dispensers and receptacles have been installed at St. Francis Xavier since June 2021. The ECSD expects all schools to have dispensers and receptacles installed by September at a cost of $300,000. The project will be covered by the operations and maintenance budget.

Advertisement