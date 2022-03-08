Edmonton non profit issues urgent plea for washers and dryers

Send this page to someone via email

A not-for-profit organization that helps women across Western Canada who have to leave home for cancer treatment issued a request for help Tuesday.

Michelle Okere, CEO of Compassion House Edmonton, said all the washers and dryers were out of commission.

On Twitter, Okere shared that these are commercial appliances and the company came out to diagnose the issue.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a quick fix,” she wrote.

Okere said Compassion House was told it could be at least a month and a lot of money for parts.

“We have a full house and can’t wait,” she wrote.

“Is there an Edmonton business that may be interested in partnering? Clean bedding is essential for the women we serve.”

URGENT NEED: all of our washer/dryers are down at @yegchf and we’ve been told it will be at least a month + a lot of $ for parts. We have a full house & can’t wait. Is there a #YEG business that may be interested in partnering? Clean bedding is essential for the women we serve. — Michelle Okere (she/her) (@michelle0kere) March 8, 2022

Compassion House provides safe, comfortable and affordable accommodations to women fighting cancer.

The group also offers programs and services post-treatment.

