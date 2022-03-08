Menu

Features

Edmonton non profit issues urgent plea for washers and dryers

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:54 pm
Washer and dryers are displayed at the Home Depot store in Londonderry, N.H. on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa. View image in full screen
Washer and dryers are displayed at the Home Depot store in Londonderry, N.H. on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

A not-for-profit organization that helps women across Western Canada who have to leave home for cancer treatment issued a request for help Tuesday.

Michelle Okere, CEO of Compassion House Edmonton, said all the washers and dryers were out of commission.

Read more: ‘Fashion with Compassion’ goes virtual; highlights strength of cancer survivors

On Twitter, Okere shared that these are commercial appliances and the company came out to diagnose the issue.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a quick fix,” she wrote.

Okere said Compassion House was told it could be at least a month and a lot of money for parts.

“We have a full house and can’t wait,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Is there an Edmonton business that may be interested in partnering? Clean bedding is essential for the women we serve.”

Compassion House provides safe, comfortable and affordable accommodations to women fighting cancer.

The group also offers programs and services post-treatment.

Click to play video: 'Fashion with Compassion fundraiser celebrating 25 years' Fashion with Compassion fundraiser celebrating 25 years
Fashion with Compassion fundraiser celebrating 25 years – Oct 14, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
