COVID-19: Waterloo Region surpasses 40,000-resolved cases mark

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region surpassed another significant COVID-19 milestone on Tuesday as Waterloo Public Health says that more than 40,000 people have been officially cleared of the virus.

The agency says that another 45 people are considered to be cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 40,018.

Naturally, the numbers could be higher as the province limited testing availability a few months back once the fast-spreading Omicron variant established itself as the dominant strain throughout the province.

Waterloo Public Health also reported another 38 positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 40,896.

Story continues below advertisement

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down to 49. A week ago, that number stood at 52.9.

1:53 Cruise industry welcomes certainty of new COVID-19 rules Cruise industry welcomes certainty of new COVID-19 rules

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 400, including 87 victims in 2022.

The area is down to 467 active COVID-19 cases, with that number being reported at 475 last Tuesday.

Area hospitals still have 22 patients who are suffering from COVID-19 including 11 who are in need of intensive care. There were also 22 patients in Monday’s report, which was the lowest total announced in this calendar year.

The hospitals also account for four of the seven active-COVID-19 outbreaks in the area.

That number is unchanged from Monday although a new one has been declared in a congregate setting while the outbreak at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener has come to an end. That outbreak began at the end of December and was connected to two deaths and 149 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

This is up by 86 hospitalizations but a decrease of three in ICUs since the previous day. Last Tuesday, there were 914 hospitalizations with 278 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,208 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,115,492.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,591 as 20 more virus-related deaths were added, but three deaths from more than a month ago were removed from the cumulative total.

Advertisement