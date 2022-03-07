Menu

Canada

Ontario offering nurses up to $5,000 as job retention incentive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2022 1:27 pm
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, speaks in Toronto on Thursday, January 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, speaks in Toronto on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is offering all nurses incentive pay of up to $5,000 per person to encourage job retention.

The government says it will spend $763 million on the incentive.

Payments will come from employers in two instalments, in a lump sum for full-time nurses and as a prorated payment for part-time and casual nursing staff.

Read more: Doug Ford agrees to $5,000 retention bonus for front-line nurses in Ontario, union says

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the plan is meant to support the nursing workforce as the province recovers from the pandemic.

Nurses in hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, home care, mental health and addictions, emergency services and corrections and others who worked directly with patients during the pandemic will be eligible.

People must be employed as of March 31 to receive the first payment and Sept. 1 to receive the second.

