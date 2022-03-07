Ontario offering nurses up to $5,000 as job retention incentive

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is offering all nurses incentive pay of up to $5,000 per person to encourage job retention.

The government says it will spend $763 million on the incentive.

Payments will come from employers in two instalments, in a lump sum for full-time nurses and as a prorated payment for part-time and casual nursing staff.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the plan is meant to support the nursing workforce as the province recovers from the pandemic.

Nurses in hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, home care, mental health and addictions, emergency services and corrections and others who worked directly with patients during the pandemic will be eligible.

People must be employed as of March 31 to receive the first payment and Sept. 1 to receive the second.