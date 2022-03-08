Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after 4 deaths, 9 other incidents of suspected fentanyl overdose

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 1:23 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they are issuing a warning after four deaths and nine other incidents are believed to be linked to suspected drug overdoses over the span of three days.

Police said the incidents occurred between March 4 and March 7 in the city’s downtown area.

Investigators said officers responded to four separate sudden deaths due to suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Within the same time period, emergency crews also responded to nine other incidents of suspected overdoses, police said.

Read more: Toronto police warn public of suspicious drug after 2 alleged fatal overdoses

“This is being investigated and in each case, the fentanyl was described as being either pink or blue in colour,” police said.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to remind people that if they are taking drugs, including fentanyl, to use extreme caution and do not take them alone.”

