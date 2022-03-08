Toronto police investigating after 4 deaths, 9 other incidents of suspected fentanyl overdose

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are issuing a warning after four deaths and nine other incidents are believed to be linked to suspected drug overdoses over the span of three days.

Police said the incidents occurred between March 4 and March 7 in the city’s downtown area.

Investigators said officers responded to four separate sudden deaths due to suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Within the same time period, emergency crews also responded to nine other incidents of suspected overdoses, police said.

“This is being investigated and in each case, the fentanyl was described as being either pink or blue in colour,” police said.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to remind people that if they are taking drugs, including fentanyl, to use extreme caution and do not take them alone.”