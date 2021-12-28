Alberta health December 28 2021 7:14pm 01:53 Experts explore multitude of strategies to curb opioid poisoning crisis Dr. Stan Houston believes similar harm-reduction tactics that were used to combat the HIV crisis could be used to battle the opioid crisis. Morgan Black reports. Experts explore multitude of strategies to curb opioid poisoning crisis REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8477362/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8477362/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?