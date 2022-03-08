Winnipeg man killed in semi crash near Virden

RCMP in Virden, Man., are investigating a crash between two semis that left one man dead and another injured.
The incident took place on Highway 1 just after noon Friday in the RM of Wallace-Woodsworth, near Provincial Road 256.
Police said an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi headed in the same direction.
The driver of the first truck, a 23-year-old Winnipeg man, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 28, was treated for injuries.
The other vehicle’s driver, a 36-year-old man also from Winnipeg, wasn’t hurt in the crash.
RCMP said road conditions appear to have been a factor and continue to investigate.
