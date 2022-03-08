Winnipeg man killed in semi crash near Virden

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Virden, Man., are investigating a crash between two semis that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident took place on Highway 1 just after noon Friday in the RM of Wallace-Woodsworth, near Provincial Road 256.

Police said an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi headed in the same direction.

Read more: 5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

The driver of the first truck, a 23-year-old Winnipeg man, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 28, was treated for injuries.

The other vehicle’s driver, a 36-year-old man also from Winnipeg, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said road conditions appear to have been a factor and continue to investigate.

0:26 Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden – Feb 24, 2022