Traffic

Winnipeg man killed in semi crash near Virden

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 12:29 pm
Virden RCMP detachment.
Virden RCMP detachment. RCMP

RCMP in Virden, Man., are investigating a crash between two semis that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident took place on Highway 1 just after noon Friday in the RM of Wallace-Woodsworth, near Provincial Road 256.

Police said an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi headed in the same direction.

Read more: 5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

The driver of the first truck, a 23-year-old Winnipeg man, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 28, was treated for injuries.

The other vehicle’s driver, a 36-year-old man also from Winnipeg, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

RCMP said road conditions appear to have been a factor and continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden' Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden
Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden – Feb 24, 2022
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagHighway 1 tagSemi Crash tagVirden RCMP tagfatal semi crash tagRM of Wallace-Woodsworth tag

