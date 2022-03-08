Arrest at Kitchener high school after teen found with BB gun

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was arrested after he allegedly brought a Glock-style BB gun to a Kitchener school on Monday.

Police say they were called to a Huron Heights high school near Strasburg and Huron roads at around 8:35 a.m. after it was reported that a youth had a weapon.

Officers say they found him and seized the weapon.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said they could not comment on what that dangerous purpose was.

“As for why the youth had the weapon at school, we can’t speak to the specifics,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told Global News in an email.

“This charge is laid when someone carries a weapon for a purpose that is dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence.”

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident and they say there is no concern for public safety.