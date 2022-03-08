2 shotguns seized after fight in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two firearms have been seized after a fight over a shotgun in the city’s Yonge-Dundas area.

Police said officers responded to the area at 11:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of two men fighting but by the time they arrived, the suspects were gone.

“A quantity of shotgun shell casings” were reportedly located at the scene.

Police said one of the men was then found in a vehicle and arrested.

Two shotguns were also found inside of the vehicle, police said.

The second suspect was later located and arrested.

Police said 23-year-old Kenold McGovern and 24-year-old Jamel Stewart have both been charged.

View image in full screen The other shotgun allegedly recovered. Handout / Toronto Police