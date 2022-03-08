Menu

Crime

2 shotguns seized after fight in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 10:43 am
One of the guns allegedly seized. View image in full screen
One of the guns allegedly seized. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say two firearms have been seized after a fight over a shotgun in the city’s Yonge-Dundas area.

Police said officers responded to the area at 11:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of two men fighting but by the time they arrived, the suspects were gone.

“A quantity of shotgun shell casings” were reportedly located at the scene.

Police said one of the men was then found in a vehicle and arrested.

Two shotguns were also found inside of the vehicle, police said.

The second suspect was later located and arrested.

Police said 23-year-old Kenold McGovern and 24-year-old Jamel Stewart have both been charged.

The other shotgun allegedly recovered. View image in full screen
The other shotgun allegedly recovered. Handout / Toronto Police
