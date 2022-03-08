Menu

Weather

Strong winds, drifting snow leave Saskatoon streets an icy mess

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 9:45 am
City of Saskatoon officials say street sanding service was not interrupted on Tuesday, after roughly half of its fleet suffered breakdowns days earlier. View image in full screen
Sanding crews are focusing their efforts on Circle Drive and other major streets, bridges and intersections, according to a release from the City of Saskatoon. File / Global News

Strong winds, combined with drifting snow, left an icy glaze on Saskatoon streets and sidewalks Tuesday morning.

City officials said Claypool Drive is temporarily closed due to extreme drifting. They said vehicles are stuck on the road by the airport and crews are working on clearing the road.

Read more: Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon?

Sanding crews are focusing their efforts on Circle Drive and other major streets, bridges and intersections, according to a release from the city.

Strong winds are making sanding a challenge as it doesn’t stick as it is applied, officials said.

A blowing snow advisory that was in effect for Saskatoon has been ended by Environment Canada.

Other parts of the province, including Regina, remain under the advisory.

Environment Canada said northwest winds with gusts up to 80 km/h will combine with flurries, producing near visibility at times. Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday afternoon.

Travel is not recommended on many highways and some highways in southern Saskatchewan are closed Tuesday morning.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

