SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, memory loss: U.K. study

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 8, 2022 9:57 am
covid brain View image in full screen
Digital generated image of cut out male head multi layered with COVID-19 cells. Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found.

The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalized with COVID, and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation.

“There is strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities in COVID-19,” the researchers said in their study, which was released on Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 survivors praise VIDO-InterVac research on long COVID

 

Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed “a worsening of executive function” responsible for focus and organizing, and on an average brain sizes shrank between 0.2 per cent and 2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Nature journal, investigated brain changes in 785 participants aged 51–81 whose brains were scanned twice, including 401 people who caught COVID between their two scans. The second scan was done on average 141 days after the first scan.

Trending Stories

The study was conducted when the Alpha variant was dominant in Britain and is unlikely to include anyone infected with the Delta variant.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Long Haulers: The growing toll of the pandemic' COVID-19 Long Haulers: The growing toll of the pandemic
COVID-19 Long Haulers: The growing toll of the pandemic – Dec 11, 2021

Studies have found some people who had COVID suffered from “brain fog” or mental cloudiness that included impairment to attention, concentration, speed of information processing and memory.

The researchers did not say if vaccination against COVID had any impact on the condition but the UK Health Security Agency said last month that a review of 15 studies found that vaccinated people were about half as likely to develop symptoms of long COVID compared with the unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Robert Birsel)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagCOVID news tagomicron news tagcovid brain changes tagcovid brain shrinkage tagcovid memory loss tagnature study covid brain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers