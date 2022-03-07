Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

U.S. Congress passes 1st ever bill that makes lynching a federal hate crime

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 7, 2022 8:41 pm
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., center, is flanked by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., left, and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, during a news conference to discuss the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act" which would designate lynching as a hate crime under federal law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Emmett Till, pictured at right, was a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). View image in full screen
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., center, is flanked by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., left, and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, during a news conference to discuss the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act" which would designate lynching as a hate crime under federal law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Emmett Till, pictured at right, was a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite).

The U.S. Congress gave final approval Monday to legislation that for the first time would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S., sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Years in the making, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is among some 200 bills that have been introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.

It is named for the Black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi in 1955 — and his mother’s insistence on a open funeral casket to show the world what had been done to her child — became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights era.

Read more: Almost 2,000 more Black lynchings during U.S. Reconstruction era, report finds

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, according to the bill’s champion, Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. The maximum sentence under the Anti-Lynching Act is 30 years.

Trending Stories

The House overwhelming approved a similar measure in 2020, but it was blocked in the Senate.

Read more: U.S. probe into 1955 lynching of Emmett Till ends with no new charges

Last week, the House overwhelmingly approved a revised version and the Senate passed the bill unanimously late Monday.

“Lynching is a longstanding and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy,” said Rush.

The congressman said passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act “sends a clear and emphatic message that our nation will no longer ignore this shameful chapter of our history and that the full force of the U.S. federal government will always be brought to bear against those who commit this heinous act.”

Click to play video: 'FBI investigating reported Indiana alleged lynching attempt' FBI investigating reported Indiana alleged lynching attempt
FBI investigating reported Indiana alleged lynching attempt – Jul 10, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Racism tagSystemic Racism taganti-black racism tagracial injustice tagUS Congress taglynching tagEmmett Till tagus slavery taganti lynching bill tagemmett till bill tagemmett till lynching bill tagus anti lynching bill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers