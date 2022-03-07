Menu

Comments

Crime

Man, 38, wanted in connection with assault investigations: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 9:00 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on five outstanding arrest warrants.

In a press release Monday, the force said on March 6, a man became involved in an argument with a victim, which allegedly resulted in him “assaulting her several times.”

Police said on Aug. 4, 2021, a man allegedly became involved in an argument with the victim, resulting in him assaulting her and threatening her with death.

According to the release, the man got into another argument with the same victim on Aug. 11, 2021.

Police said as a result, the man allegedly assaulted the victim, took some of her personal items and threatened her with death.

Officers said during another argument with the victim on April 25, 2021, the man allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with death.

Read more: 2 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga, police say

Police said in three separate incidents in April 2021, the man allegedly failed to comply with his probation order twice, got into an argument with the victim and assaulted and threatened her, and got into another argument and assaulted both the victim and a bystander who attempted to intervene.

Officers are now seeking to locate 38-year-old Jamol Patrick Wilson.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Jamol Patrick Wilson. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 38-year-old Jamol Patrick Wilson. Toronto Police / Provided

He is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, six counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said Wilson is five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build. He has a shaved head, and a tattoo of a roadrunner on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
