Regina police charge three teens following a robbery investigation and an alleged assault

Three Regina youths aged 13, 14 and 15 have been charged by the Regina Police Service (RPS) following investigation into a recent robbery over the weekend.

RPS were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, to a residence in the 900 block of Lindsay Street after receiving word of a robbery at a store in the 1000 block of McDonald Street, involving a 14 year-old teen boy.

“Through investigation, police learned that the victim made purchases inside the store and was allegedly assaulted by three male youths once he left the business,” police stated.

“He was held down, robbed of personal belongings and kicked. The victim made his way to his home nearby and related what had happened.”

Police say that an adult drove through the area looking for the suspects and confronted three youths before contacting police. Police conducted further investigation which led to the identification of three suspects who were subsequently arrested and charged.

The three teens cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All three are jointly charged with robbery and the 15 year-old is also charged with a Breach of conditions.

The three youths made their first court appearances on the charges in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on March 7, 2022.

