SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Almost 3,000 deaths recorded in B.C. as worldwide death toll hits 6M

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts' COVID-19: B.C. trending in right direction on all fronts
B.C. health officials release a written report Monday, March 7, with the COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the numbers and details of the announcement expected later this week from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units around the province dealing with COVID-19 continues to decline.

Data released by the B.C. government Monday show 449 people in hospital, a decline of 35 since Friday and 63 people in intensive care, a decrease of six since Friday.

However, there have been 11 more deaths recorded in the province, bringing that total to 2,914.

Click to play video: 'What have been the experiences of Black British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic?' What have been the experiences of Black British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic?
What have been the experiences of Black British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic?

There have now been more than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Numbers released by the province Monday revealed there are now 350,941 cases total with the addition of 997 new cases over the past three days.

Read more: Pandemic has disproportionate effect on mental health of Black British Columbians: research

This includes 385 from Friday to Saturday, 327 from Saturday to Sunday and 285 from Sunday to Monday.

Trending Stories

However, case numbers are no longer an indication of the pandemic in B.C. due to limited testing capacity.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent (4,520,196) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5 per cent (4,311,761) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,325,628) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8 per cent (4,209,151) received their second dose and 56.2 per cent (2,605,260) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.7 per cent (4,051,129) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.2 per cent (3,946,098) received their second dose and 58.1 per cent (2,514,841) have received a third dose.

Read more: More than 6 million dead from COVID-19 as pandemic enters 3rd year

Story continues below advertisement
The official global death toll from COVID-19 passed six million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagBC COVID latest tagBC COVID numbers today tagCOVID numbers today tagcovid cases today tagCOVID numbers BC tagCOVID numbers weekend tagWeekend COVID numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers