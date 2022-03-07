COVID-19: Almost 3,000 deaths recorded in B.C. as worldwide death toll hits 6M

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units around the province dealing with COVID-19 continues to decline.

Data released by the B.C. government Monday show 449 people in hospital, a decline of 35 since Friday and 63 people in intensive care, a decrease of six since Friday.

However, there have been 11 more deaths recorded in the province, bringing that total to 2,914.

There have now been more than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Numbers released by the province Monday revealed there are now 350,941 cases total with the addition of 997 new cases over the past three days.

This includes 385 from Friday to Saturday, 327 from Saturday to Sunday and 285 from Sunday to Monday.

However, case numbers are no longer an indication of the pandemic in B.C. due to limited testing capacity.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent (4,520,196) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5 per cent (4,311,761) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,325,628) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8 per cent (4,209,151) received their second dose and 56.2 per cent (2,605,260) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.7 per cent (4,051,129) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.2 per cent (3,946,098) received their second dose and 58.1 per cent (2,514,841) have received a third dose.

