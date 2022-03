Send this page to someone via email

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in Scarborough.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said a man was stabbed by another man in the Elinor Avenue and Joy Drive area.

According to police, the victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Stabbing:

– Elinor Ave/Joy Dr area

– Adult male stabbed by another adult male

– Non-life threatening injuries sustained

– Suspect arrested

– No danger to public safety

– @TPS41Div police officers and @TorontoMedics paramedics are there to help out#GO432964

^rr pic.twitter.com/aKh4gvqDOO — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 7, 2022

Officers said the suspect was arrested and there is “no danger to public safety.”

Police said officers and paramedics are on scene.