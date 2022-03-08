Penticton Day of Action addresses climate needs

Send this page to someone via email

The need to transition Canada to a low-carbon cleaner economy is urgent, says an organizer of a protest being held in Penticton this weekend.

“It’s been nearly three years since Justin Trudeau promised the Just Transition Act, and we haven’t seen any serious progress,” 350.org, protest organizer, said in a press release.

“Meanwhile, our communities are experiencing extreme climate impacts and a multi-year global pandemic with the economic crisis it has fueled. Inequality between the wealthy and those struggling to make ends meet has soared.”

In hopes of pushing the government to implement the Just Transition legislation, protesters will gather outside the Service Canada office at 386 Ellis St. in Penticton on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m.

Organizers of the protest are calling for the Just Transition legislation to:

• Legislate Canada’s emissions reductions.

• Protect and strengthens worker rights, Indigenous rights, human rights and ensures migrant justice.

• Create new economic institutions to implement the transition.

• Expand the social safety net and reduces growing inequality.

• Create good green unionized jobs and drives inclusive workforce development.

“Citizens across Canada are demanding that the government pass a Just Transition Act that would give all workers the opportunity to be trained in well-paid green jobs and move Canada away from its dependence on fossil fuel production,” said organizers..

“Scientists have issued a ‘code red for humanity’ to tackle the climate crisis, but governments continue to let corporations call the shots.”