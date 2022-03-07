COVID-19: What precautions stay in schools when New Brunswick lifts restrictions?

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick students currently out of the classroom on March Break will return to schools under a new set of rules next week, with the province set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions at 12:01 a.m. March 14.

This means things like masks and social distancing, which have been classroom staples since the province reinstated a pandemic-related mandatory order in the fall, won’t be required anymore.

However, the province’s department of education says individual staff and students who do choose to wear a mask are entitled to do so.

The department says at least some aspects of the sector’s pandemic protocol will remain, like cleaning and disinfecting, as well as any portable HEPA filtration systems that have been installed in schools without integrated ventilation systems.

Also, starting Monday, officials won’t collect or share COVID-19 case counts linked to schools anymore.

“The department is clear that students and school personnel are to be encouraged to stay home when they are sick,” department spokesperson Flavio Nienow tells Global News.

Information provided by Nienow states families will still be asked to give proof of absences, due to illness or otherwise.

Staff will need to use sick time for COVID-related absences, says the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation.

Physical education and music classes will return to their regular formats, and students will no longer need to be vaccinated to join in on extracurricular.

Spectators will also be allowed back at school events regardless of vaccination status.

