Flood watch issued for the entire Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for the entire watershed on Monday afternoon.

In an email, the conservation authority said warmer temperatures and rain over the weekend resulted in elevated river flows and some minor flooding in low-lying areas due to snowmelt.

“Ice on local waterways has significantly weakened, increasing the potential for rapidly-changing conditions and unexpected flooding due to ice jams,” the agency said.

It added that municipalities in areas prone to ice jams, including Grand Valley, West Montrose, New Hamburg, Cayuga and Dunnville should monitor the conditions closely and take any necessary action to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

“Based on the current conditions, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system,” the conservation authority said.

“Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local municipal flood response programs and be prepared for flooding due to the elevated risk with this event.”

The public is being told to stay off all bodies of water as anyone who falls through the ice could experience hypothermia and die within minutes.

“Banks adjacent to local waterways are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep children and pets away from all water bodies,” the agency said.

