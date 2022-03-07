Menu

Comments

Crime

Lethbridge man charged after stabbing outside Club Lime nightclub

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 12:44 pm
A 23-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing outside a Lethbridge nightclub early Sunday morning. . View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing outside a Lethbridge nightclub early Sunday morning. . Eloise Therien / Global News

A 23-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing outside a Lethbridge nightclub early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a dispute involving a group of people outside Club Lime in the 1200 block of 1 Avenue South.

Police said a 26-year-old man from Fort Mcleod was stabbed several times. He is now in stable condition in hospital.

A 20-year-old Lethbridge man was stabbed twice. He was treated and since been released from hospital.

The 23-year-old man who is charged was also taken to hospital with two stab wounds, as well as an injury to his hand. Police said he has since been released from hospital.

Lethbridge police also said they seized a knife from the accused.

John Gondurak-Courterielle, of Lethbridge, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

