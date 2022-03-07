Menu

Canada

Ontario reverses course on plans to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2022 11:25 am
Click to play video: 'Frustration over Ontario plan to deregulate Chinese medicine, acupuncture' Frustration over Ontario plan to deregulate Chinese medicine, acupuncture
WATCH ABOVE: (March 3) A move to deregulate Chinese medicine and acupuncture in Ontario has taken practitioners by surprise. Some say this could have a major impact on patient safety. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is reversing course on a plan to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine.

The government says it will scrap the section of a recently introduced labour bill that would wind down the profession’s regulatory body.

Premier Doug Ford last week defended the change by saying people who only speak Cantonese or Mandarin were prevented from writing licensing exams.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says today that the next version of the bill will order the regulatory college to offer tests in Mandarin and Cantonese to remove the language barrier.

The move to wind down the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, which was established in 2013, prompted resistance from practitioners who said they weren’t consulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition politicians also raised concerns about public health and safety.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
