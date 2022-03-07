Menu

Crime

SIU investigating officer tied to firing of anti-riot weapon in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 12:55 pm
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident that saw a Brantford man hit by an anti-riot weapon fired on Victoria Street March 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident that saw a Brantford man hit by an anti-riot weapon fired on Victoria Street March 4, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a Brantford police officer after a man was hit by fire from an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) last Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the occurrence is tied to a late afternoon disturbance call at a residence on Victoria Street in which a 53-year-old threatened officers with a knife.

He would later be struck by a round from the ARWEN and taken to hospital by paramedics. The man was later released.

Read more: Brantford, Ont. man charged in massive $200M cocaine bust at Saint John, N.B. port

“The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in a release.

“Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information can reach out to the SIU.

