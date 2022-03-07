SIU investigating officer tied to firing of anti-riot weapon in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a Brantford police officer after a man was hit by fire from an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) last Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the occurrence is tied to a late afternoon disturbance call at a residence on Victoria Street in which a 53-year-old threatened officers with a knife.

He would later be struck by a round from the ARWEN and taken to hospital by paramedics. The man was later released.

“The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in a release.

“Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information can reach out to the SIU.