Waterloo police continue search for ‘dangerous’ Kitchener teen

The manhunt for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen remains underway, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Over the weekend, they announced they were still looking for Anthony Meredith, who is currently accused of a number of offences including robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a weapon and seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Police initially announced they were searching for him last week, and released his name and photos for five days.

Continuing to search for Anthony Meredith, 15, in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offences. A new judge's order has been granted on March 5, 2022, allowing police to release his name and photo. Details here: https://t.co/E5xsLIA5Iv pic.twitter.com/icA6OmYZNs — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 5, 2022

According to police, he was last spotted in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

Meredith is bring described as , 5’7″ tall, with a heavy build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark toque.

Police say he is considered dangerous and stress that residents should not approach him but rather call 911 right away.

They are asking anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.