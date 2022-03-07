Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police continue search for ‘dangerous’ Kitchener teen

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:10 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The manhunt for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen remains underway, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Over the weekend, they announced they were still looking for Anthony Meredith, who is currently accused of a number of offences including robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a weapon and seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Read more: 2 teens charged after two separate weapons incidents in Kitchener

Police initially announced they were searching for him last week, and released his name and photos for five days.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, he was last spotted in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

Trending Stories

Meredith is bring described as , 5’7″ tall, with a heavy build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey track pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark toque.

Read more: Teen charged after Kitchener elementary student gets threatening messages

Police say he is considered dangerous and stress that residents should not approach him but rather call 911 right away.

They are asking anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCountry Hills Kitchener tagAnthony Meredith tagAnthony Meredith Kitchener tagAnthony Meredith Wanted tagKitchener teen wanted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers