Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A warehouse in the Chevrier area has been destroyed by a fire late Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in the commercial warehouse in the 1200 block of Manahan Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. This caused dangerous conditions and prevented firefighters from going inside.

Read more: Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire

Crews battled the blaze from the outside but the below-freezing conditions caused some challenges.

Firefighters had to be rotated to give them breaks from the cold.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The building is considered to be a total loss due to severe fire, smoke and water damage.