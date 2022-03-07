Menu

Canada

Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 8:36 am
A warehouse in the Chevrier area has been completely destroyed by a fire late Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A warehouse in the Chevrier area has been completely destroyed by a fire late Sunday afternoon. Global News

A warehouse in the Chevrier area has been destroyed by a fire late Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in the commercial warehouse in the 1200 block of Manahan Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. This caused dangerous conditions and prevented firefighters from going inside.

Crews battled the blaze from the outside but the below-freezing conditions caused some challenges.

Firefighters had to be rotated to give them breaks from the cold.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building is considered to be a total loss due to severe fire, smoke and water damage.

