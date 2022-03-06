SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports nine more COVID deaths, hospitalizations drop from 20 patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out' Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out
WATCH: Quebecers with weakened immune systems are feeling forgotten as the government phases out public health restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. They say it poses serious risks to their health, and as Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports, they’re hoping for additional measures to feel safe in public again.

Quebec is reporting nine more deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 20-patient drop in hospitalizations related to the disease.

The Health Department says there are 1,238 people hospitalized with COVID-19, after 66 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 86 were discharged.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in intensive care dropped by two, to 76.

Trending Stories

Officials are reporting 910 new cases detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups.

They say 9,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

READ MORE: In 2-day spree, 61K users book Airbnb stays in Ukraine with no plans to go

The numbers come a day before the province is set to take its first step toward lifting its mask mandate, starting with elementary and high schools students.

Students will still be required to wear masks in common areas of their schools and on school buses, but not when seated in class.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers